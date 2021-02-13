Illicit drugs: Lawmakers assure NDLEA of support

Kindly Share This Story:

North East Zone members of the House of Representatives have assured the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of their support in its efforts to rid the nation of illicit drugs.

They gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the new Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa on Friday in Abuja.

In a statement by the Head of Public Affairs NDLEA, Mr Jonah Achema, Rep. Zakaria Nyampa stated that the work of NDLEA required continuous review of anti-drug legislations.

Nyampa who represents Michika/Madagali Federal Constituency of Adamawa, led the delegation of members from Gombe, Taraba, Bauchi State, Yobe and Borno.

Nyampa said that lawmakers from the zone would rally support for expeditious legislative action whenever the need arose.

He said that the group was on the visit to congratulate Marwa and assured him of their support for the agency.

According to Nyampa, Marwa’s appointment was well deserved, adding that Nigerians are convinced that Marwa would deliver on the mandate of the NDLEA.

“We have followed your career footsteps as a state governor, soldier and diplomat.

“You brought your experience to bear on all these positions and you excelled. NDLEA is not going to be an exception and we are beginning to see your efforts in the last three weeks.

“We are confident that you will not disappoint. Just know that your people are solidly behind you,” Nyampa noted.

The NDLEA chairman in his response, thanked the lawmakers for the show of solidarity and promised that the unacceptable drug use trend in the country would be reversed speedily.

Marwa said the task ahead of the agency was daunting, saying that the need to tackle it aggressively was called for.

“We need to rescue our younger ones including women and children who are most vulnerable and I am urging the North East to brace up to the challenge.

“According to the statistics at our disposal, the North East is not any less affected by the drug menace.

“In fact, the zone is the fourth worst affected zone in the country. We all need to work together to change the narrative,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

