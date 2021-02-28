Ikpeazu gives reason for relocating Abia College of Health

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

Gov Okezie Ikpeazu has explained that the reason his administration decided to relocate the Abia State College of Health and Management Technology, Aba currently at the heart of Enyimba to a new site at Umuobiakwa, was to help decongest the City centre.

The governor who made the explanation while laying the foundation stone for the construction of the permanent site at Umuobiakwa, said that the current location of the institution at the heart of the Aba City Center “has become unsustainable owing to increasing commercial activities in the area which impedes smooth academic work”.

The Governor assured the new site was not only perfect for academic work “but will give greater impetus” to the agenda of his administration to spread development across all parts of the State.

According to Ikpeazu, the relocation will drive economic development from the city and help enhance develop the hinterlands.

Governor Ikpeazu assured that construction at the new site would progress at a reasonable speed to enable the College move to the site within a short time.

The Executive Chairman of Obingwa Local Government Area, Hon Michael Ibe Nwoke thanked the Governor for sitting the new College site within Obingwa LGA and assured that the people would provide the needed support for the project at all times.

The Rector of the College, Professor Lawrence Chigbu, Chairman of the Governing Board of the College, Engr. Ogbuokiri, top management staff of the College as well as the Traditional Ruler of Isiala Mbato Autonomous Community, Eze Iheanyi Ikpeaba and elders of the Community witnessed the event.

Vanguard News Nigeria

