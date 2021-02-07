Ike Oligbo to tackle youth unemployment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tony Nwankwo

As Anambra 2021 governorship election draws near, the top contender in the race, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Amb. Ike Oligbo (Ike Anambra) says if elected next year, he would ensure that youth unemployment in Anambra State will be reduced to the barest minimum.

The governorship front-runner was speaking when his campaign team visited Anaocha LGA, recently, in continuation of his state-wide tour. The aspirant and his campaign organisation were in the LGA to familiarise themselves with principal officers of the party and sensitise the people on the need to support his aspiration to serve Ndi Anambra as the next governor of the state.

On arrival, Oligbo and his campaign team were warmly received by the party faithful led by party Local Government Chairman, Chief Onyeanwuna Ezeani. The people were excited to have Oligbo in their midst, a frontline aspirant they confessed they only see in the media. The meeting provided both parties the opportunity to interface on the Anambra Governorship race.

Speaking at the occasion, Oligbo said that with him as governor, Anambra State would be fully industrialised with state of the art infrastructure.

On the vexed issue of youth unemployment in Anambra State, Oligbo regretted a situation where many university graduates were roaming the streets jobless, years after graduation.

He bemoaned the bad economy that had pushed many youths into various types of crime, promising that his administration would tackle the menace by providing basic infrastructures, such as energy, good roads, security, etc., reposition private enterprises for job creation, and attract foreign investment. “Within my first year in office, I will reduce youth unemployment in Anambra State by 80%”, the international security expert pledged.

Responding on behalf of the people of the LGA, Ezeani, promised to stand behind Oligbo’s aspiration as his antecedents speak for him.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: