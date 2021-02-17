Ihejirika’s membership, big impetus to Abia APC, says Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia says the entrance of the former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, into the party has further boosted the party’s chances ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The State Chairman of the party, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Wednesday.

Nwankpa said “That the former Army chief has graciously joined the most populous party in Nigeria and Africa has given added impetus to APC in Abia and entire country.

“It is a huge success because it will help to strengthen our party ahead of the 2023 general elections in Abia.

READ ALSO:

“Our chances of capturing the Abia governorship seat in the 2023 general elections have further been enhanced by the general’s membership.”

Nwankpa, therefore, urged residents to take advantage of the ongoing exercise to register and revalidate their membership of the party.

NAN reports that Ihejirika was on Tuesday registered at Ezere Ward 2 in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state by the Ward Chairman, Mr Iheanyi Chukwu. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: