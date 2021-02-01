Vanguard Logo

Ighalo to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab on permanent deal

Ighalo

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo will join Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab on a permanent deal after the expiration of his contract with Premier League side, Manchester United.

Vanguard gathered that the move is subject to Ighalo passing his medicals which has been scheduled.

Ighalo who was on loan at United from Shanghai Shenhua penned a heartfelt farewell thanking fans and the manager for their support.

His fell in the pecking order following the arrival of Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani after scoring five goals across 23 appearances in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia runs until February 7.

