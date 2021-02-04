Igboho’s action, sacrilege ― Ooni’s aide

Kindly Share This Story:

As Ooni forgives Igboho

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has described Sunday Adeyemo’s, (popularly known as Igboho) action as a sacrilege to the Oduduwa throne.

According the monarch’s Director Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, the revered monarch has find a place in his heart to forgive Adeyemo after tendering public apology.

He said being a father to all, the Ooni has overlooked the over zealousness of Igboho and accepts his apology.

Olafare said: “Sunday Igboho still remains a son, the Ooni has already forgiven him as he had tendered an apology via a video clip he produced via social media Wednesday evening.

“Before tendering the apology, it was the Olugbon of Ile-igbon that first called and informed Arole Oodua on phone that he had scolded Sunday on phone on his misdeeds and that, he would soon tender an apology to him on the matter. Sunday Igboho later released a video in which he tendered the apology.

“Even though the way and manner, Sunday behaved was sacrilegious to the Oduduwa throne, he has already apologised and I can confirm that Arole Oodua has forgiven him, because, there is no perfection in humanity. Sunday is a human being like a normal human being who could misbehave as well.

“As the father of all, the Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II remains his father who had even identified with him in the past two weeks he begun the struggle and he is still solidly behind him for the liberation of the Yorubas from criminal herdsmen who have adamantly terrorize our land.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

