Igboho vs Ooni: Forgive him for this slip, Fani-Kayode begs Ooni

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation minister and chieftain of the PDP, Chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode has waded into the face-off between Ooni and self-acclaimed Yoruba rights activists, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Fani-Kayode pleaded Ooni to forgive Sunday Igboho over statements credited to him alleging that Ooni betrayed the Yoruba people for failing to tell Buhari the truth.

Vanguard had reported how Sunday Igboho accused the Ooni of Ife of betraying the Yoruba shortly after a visit to President Buhari in Aso rock.

Though details of the visit weren’t made public, sources believe that it was connected to the recent tension between Fulani herders and the Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho.

Igboho, in a viral video, had accused Ooni of Ife of betraying the Yoruba saying the Ooni had called him shortly after he returned from the visit to president Buhari but that he (Igboho) had refused to heed the Ooni’s call because h free believed he betrayed his peoples.

In the popular video, Igboho had vowed to never to honour any Yoruba king not in support of the struggle to rid the southwest forests of killer herdsmen.

But Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets begged the Ooni to forgive Sunday Igboho for his utterances citing “the heat of the moment” as a reason for such vituperation.

He said “I just spoke with Sunday Igboho and he confirmed to me that what he said about our referred Ooni of Ife was said in the heat of the moment.

“He expressed his regrets and I was relieved to hear that. To err is human and to forgive is divine. I appeal to Kabiyesi to forgive him.

“For the record let me state clearly and categorically that NO Ooni of Ife, whether living or dead, has EVER been a slave of the Fulani and neither will they ever be.”

“I can also confirm that my friend and brother Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo state, is a deeply courageous individual who would never bow before anyone let alone be a slave to the Fulani.”

Fani-Kayode noted that unity is most needed at this time to fight off the common enemy.

“We in the South-West must remain united in our quest for liberty and justice and in the face of the common enemy and we must move forward as one.

“No-one can dispute the fact that”

He commended Igboho for his courage and bravery to speak up and inspire millions of Yoruba people around the world

“Sunday has fought hard and done well.

“He has won the respect of all and sundry in Yorubaland and he has inspired millions of our people all over the world.

“Let us forgive him for this slip and continue to support and pray for him.”

