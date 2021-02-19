ICC initiates outreach ‘Abraham Children’ to develop, create values for Nigerian children

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

In order to bring about the desired social values of human life and build the Nigerian children to a responsible adults, Indian Christian Congregation has initiated a charity outreach of its ministry, ‘Abraham Children’ as an avenue to the Nigerian child especially the most needy ones among us.

According to the General Overseer, Indian Christian Congregation, Santhosh Abraham, Abrahams Children is an initiative which was developed as part of the charity outreach ministry of the Indian Christian Congregation. “The purpose of this programme was to partially support needy Nigerian children between the age group of 4 and 14 to provide sound Biblical and social values of human life and build them up as responsible adults who can contribute to the future of Nigeria. We are also open to work as a channel of blessings for some overseas ministries who would like to contribute into the lives of such needy Nigerian children.

On how ICC initiated ‘Abraham Children’, Santhosh said, “In 2020 as a result of the COVID 19 lockdowns all Nigerian schools were closed and many poor children were left without any formal education or access to any online education. Basic needs like food, shelter and clothing were also lacking. As part of our social responsibility, we decided to adopt 50 children from Orile area of Lagos and supported them”.

Santhosh said also that to our surprise, there were almost a response of 1000 children who wanted to be part of this ministry. “Due to the social distancing terms we decided to call them in lots of 50 and start registering them into the Abraham’s Children programme. While registering we also conducted an awareness session about COVID 19 as well as the precautions needed to safeguard themselves during this pandemic time. All registered children were provided with facemask and a bag of rice too”.

Continuing, Santhosh told the media that ICC has already registered 1000 children into this programme tagged ABRAHAMS’ CHILDREN. And all registered children will be given a certificate. “After this we would be in constant touch with the children, praying for them and providing them moral and spiritual values”.

However, we will be monitoring their educational progress and also support the best students for their educational needs. “Along with this we would be supporting them in their psychological, medical and welfare needs. If you want to know more about this programme or want to be a part of this initiative, contact us.

He further said that Indian Christian Congregation also organizes outreach programmes to Orphanages, Old Age Homes, Prisons and the unreached. “There is no greater privilege than to be a blessing to others and to take the gospel of Jesus Christ to the needy”.

