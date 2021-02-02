Ibom Air to acquire new bombardier aircraft, expand route

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

As part of efforts at increasing its fleet and launching into other routes, Ibom Air has concluded plan to acquire new bombardier aircraft.

Managing Director, Ibom Airport Development Company, Uwem Ekanem dropped the hints in a chat with Vanguard, saying that the acquisition of the new aircraft was in line with its business and sustainability plan.

Ekanem who doubles as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Aviation Development said the airline was already taking a considerable niche of the market going by its on-time schedule flight notwithstanding entering the industry not too long ago.

According to him, the airline was being run as a private liability company by top-notch professionals without any interference from the state government known for its red tape bureaucratic bottleneck.

He commended governor Udom Emmanuel for bringing excellent business acumen into governance and ensuring that more aircraft are purchased for the airline.

He said, “ First and foremost, His Excellency, of course, aviation being of the cardinal points in his completion agenda has decided that despite the pandemic, he will go ahead with its business plan of acquiring aircraft yearly so that we can increase the fleet of Ibom Air.

“Currently, Ibom Air is doing very, very well in the industry. Only last December, we celebrated 97% on-time schedule liability and for us, this is very encouraging.

“Ibom Air is expanding its route and ensuring that we capture ad fly to other cities within Nigeria and, maybe in the future the West African sub-region. We are not allowing the pandemic to hold us down. What we are saying is that despite the pandemic, we will still move ahead with our business plan.

“The airline is a state-owned, but I can assure you that there is interference by the state government. It is run strictly as a business concern. The governor doesn’t interfere in the running of the airline. It’s run as a private business concern, as a liability company by core professionals

