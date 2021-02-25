IBEDC appeals for calm in Lalupon community over low power supply

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC), has appealed for understanding of residents of Lalupon community in Ibadan, while it reminded them of the strides the company has been making to resolve the issues of the low power supply to the area.

Vanguard, reliably gathered that Lalupon 33kV Feeder, is a leg on Adogba 33kV feeder from IbadanNorth 132/33kV Transmission Substation, located at Shasha, in Ojoo area.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard by the Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Engr. Akin Abiodun on Thursday, this feeder supplies electricity to Olodo, Lalupon, Iyana-Offa, Ejioku, and Oyedeji communities.

This same feeder with a load demand of 27MW also feeds Adogba and Akobo Injection Substations. These same Injection Substations are the ones feeding Iwo Road, Monatan, New-Ife Road, Akobo, Estate, and Iyana Church, and so on. Meanwhile, Adogba 33kV feeder is limited to 17MW due to transformer limitation at the Transmission Station.

Sequel to this, the Management of IBEDC in response to this inherited albatross from the defunct PHCN, has rehabilitated the Lalupon 33kV line by reconductoring and changing failed components on the line. IBEDC also re-channeled twenty-seven (27) Tee-Offs from the line to New Asejire 33kV feeder in order to reduce the load on Lalupon 33kV line.

As part of the remedies under the proposal, IBEDC Management said, it has planned to run a new 33kV line from Iwo Transmission Substation to Lalupon, thereby changing the source of supply from IbadanNorth Transmission Substation to Iwo Transmission Substation.

With this, the power company said, the much-desired respite would be achieved, adding that the funding of the project which hitherto has been hampering the execution is now receiving priority attention.

“It is also planned that when this line is completed, an Injection Substation will be constructed at Lalupon to complement the line project.

Secondly, IBEDC Management is in collaboration with Oyo State Government and the Management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to have another 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation (similar to that at Ayede, Ibadan) at Egbeda area.”

“Furthermore, for any relationship to thrive, it must be mutually beneficial. The consistent rejection of our electricity bills, apathy to payment, and assault on our staff when carrying out their lawful duties by some customers at Lalupon community frustrates our laudable business projections for Lalupon and its environs.”

“This attitude is negative and counter-productive. We hereby appeal to the good people of Lalupon Community to toe the path of peace and dialogue and to support IBEDC in permanently resolving the present power supply challenges in that area.

The Management of IBEDC is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all issues, including tariff-related, are amicably and permanently resolved,” the statement ended.

