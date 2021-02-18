I taught my wife how to cook and respect her father, man tells court

Kindly Share This Story:

An interior decorator, Ibrahim Kuku, on Thursday told a Customary Court sitting in Ile-Tuntun, Ibadan, that his wife, Fatima, was ill-bred when he married her.

Kuku, who resides in Odo-ona, Kekere, Ibadan made this known while responding to the allegation of hatred filed against him by Fatima.

”She was a spoilt child who had no regards for anybody including her own parents and other relatives.

”She was disrespectful. I made her to be humble. And taught her how to respect her father”, he said.

He also said that he taught Fatima how to cook and take care of the home.

Kuku told the court that he paid for Fatima’s school fees.

“Our problems started when I started having financial problems. Now I am no longer attractive to her as a husband.

“Fatima is biting the finger that fed her,” Ibrahim said.

Earlier, Fatima, told the court that Ibrahim and his entire family members disliked her, judging by their attitudes towards her.

“Ibrahim and his relatives hate me,” she alleged.

Chief Henry Agbaje, the court’s president, requested the couple to provide more evidence to substantiate their claims.

Agbaje adjourned the matter until March 10 for further hearing.

