I sold my properties to fund foreign scholarship trip of Kano students — Kwankwaso

…370 beneficiaries return from India, Dubai, Sudan

By Bashir Bello

The former Kano state governor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has narrated how he sold his properties to fund scholarship trip of Kano Indigenes abroad under his charity organization, Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation.

Kwankwaso stated this while receiving about 370 beneficiaries of the scholarship who at the weekend returned from India, Dubai and Sudan to the state through Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

A statement by the Director-General, Engr. Abubakar Sadik said the student underwent Post Graduate studies in various universities across the three countries.

According to him, the former minister of defence was super excited to receive the students back home in good health after graduation of Master Degrees in various fields of human endeavours.

He quoted the former Governor saying, “This is a day to remember, a very historic day as our dream comes true, I am delighted to welcome you home, I am so grateful that many of you have passed with outstanding results.

“Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso also said, when he conceived the idea of sponsoring students to foreign universities for postgraduate studies, he pulled resources from different quarters, including donations from well-wishers and selling personal properties.

“My passion for education has no boundaries, I went to an extent to selling some of my properties ensure the take-off of this foreign scholarship initiative under the auspices of Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation” he confirmed

“The 370 postgraduate beneficiaries were offered a full paid foreign scholarship which includes tuition, airfare, accommodations and living expenses throughout their studies.”

Speaking shortly after their arrival, the leader of the students Yusuf Baba Dala appreciated the tenacity of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for initiating the kind gesture that accorded them a life-changing opportunity to study various courses at postgraduate level in top-notch universities abroad.

It was gathered that the 370 students departed Nigeria for different countries in September 2019 sponsored by the Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation, a charity organization founded by the former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

