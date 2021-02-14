I left Nigeria to protect my physical, mental health — eLDee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

US-based Nigerian rapper, Lanre Dabiri, popularly known as eLDee says the reason he opted to move out of Nigeria was to protect his physical, social, and mental health.

Dabiri who was a founding member of the now-defunct music group, Trybesmen that made waves in the ’90s is now into real estate and consultancy in Joe Biden’s America.

Dabiri made the revelation in reaction to singer Simi’s tweet on Saturday which seemed like a comment on the Lekki tollgate protest and recent happenings in the country.

He also said he loves Nigeria but leaving the country has been the best decision even though it was a tough one to make.

Simi tweeted, “I used to be so hopeful for Nigeria, but now, just driving on the streets gives me anxiety. Seeing police officers with guns gives me anxiety. Someone suddenly walking up to me gives me anxiety. Hate it here.”

Agreeing with Simi’s position, eLDee wrote, “This is a major part of why I left. I was hopeful too, I love her still but I love my physical, social, and mental health more. Tough decision but the best so far.”

eLDee is married with two daughters.

Vanguard News Nigeria

