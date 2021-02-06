I don’t feature in substandard productions — Ibraheem Lawal

Kindly Share This Story:

US-based actor and skit-maker, Ibraheem Bolaji Lawal, has stated that he is not a fan of substandard productions, hence his reason for being picky with the movies and roles he appears in.

The role interpreter, who came into limelight in 2018, further revealed that as an actor, he believes it is extremely important to be proud of every work and content one puts out.

Speaking on his journey into acting, he said: “At the time I started acting, my parents were already aware of the positive impacts of acting in our culture and the society at large.

He added, “I am very passionate about acting so there was never a time I thought of leaving my passion solely for another career.” On the financial downsides of his chosen career, he said, “Every career has its own struggles and Rome was not built in a day. Understanding this and more made me get a side hustle to keep body and soul together.

Also weighing in on controversies, he stated that while it was not something he could comfortably do, actors and celebrities are adults who have the right to do whatever suits them or works for them.

Lawal, who once revealed that given the opportunity to go back in time he would make acting his first career choice, commenting on his relationship with ladies and his fans said, “I keep it hundred percent professional and ‘fanly’ if there is any word like that.”

The social media content creator and skitmaker also expressed his thoughts on the trending issue of DNA testing and said, “DNA proof or not, every child deserves parental love and support.”

