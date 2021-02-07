I couldn’t feature 9ice in 2019 because of the charged fee ― Snoweezy

Kindly Share This Story:

Afro-Versa Nigerian artiste, Taiwo Hassan Aderionoye, stage name “Snoweezy” has claimed that the music industry is not too friendly for upcoming artistes like him.

Citing a scenario, the “Dreams Turn Reality” crooner said in 2019, he was unable to feature Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice, in 2019 because he was unable to raise the fund charged for such a service.

Snoweezy who claimed he gets music inspiration “by the mood I find myself before recording and also the vibes at the studio at the time of recording,” said of all the songs in his debut album “Imperfection”, Dreams Turn Reality and Holywater were the only songs he wrote before recording them.

“Music is life, music is the weapon, music makes the world more fun,” he smiled while describing his love for music.

But when asked if he would quit music for a reward of $250 million, Snoweezy replied; “since it’s just to stop music as a career, it’s not a big deal. I’d stop music as a career to get the $250 million but I had still be around the entertainment industry.”

His father who is a teacher according to him does not want him to venture into music but he noticed his zeal and passion, and then had no other choice than to give his full support.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: