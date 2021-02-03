I couldn’t afford show tickets, Basket Mouth shares journey to greatness story

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Africa’s premium malt drink brand, Malta Guinness is still in a celebratory mood as it continues its ‘Journey to Greatness’ Series. The series is one of its exciting activations to showcase core brand values by spreading goodness, energy, and fuelling the Can-Do spirit of Nigerians.

The 6-part Journey to Greatness series tells the stories of Nigerians who have defied odds and excelled in their chosen fields. The series spotlights the career journey of these talented individuals and highlights them telling their stories of trials and truths as well as the significant role Malta Guinness played in their growth, development and career.

The fifth episode features Bright Okpocha also known as Basket Mouth who shared a chronological story of how he started as a comedian to where he is right now, with Actor, Producer, Brand Ambassador etc. titles under his belt. “I couldn’t afford to show tickets, so my friends would buy them for me. I always knew I had greatness in me,” he said.

Basket Mouth’s latest work Papa Benji has been the talk of the town. His unique “Journey to Greatness” follows stories from; actress, Chy Nwakanma; Malta KOB Challenge winners, Tope Olowoniyan and Jide Onyegbile; multi-talented creative, Toyosi Opanubi; and Comedian Xtreme.

For three decades, Malta Guinness has celebrated Nigerian creatives and Malta “Journey To Greatness” is the brand’s token of gratitude to everyone who has been a part of its incredible journey. With the series, the brand hopes to renew its commitment to celebrating Nigerians and sharing goodness with consumers.

