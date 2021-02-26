I apologise for locking you out — Registrar tells UNILAG Senate

Kindly Share This Story:

Registrar of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Mr Oladejo Azeez, has apologised to Senate members for locking them out of the venue to elect an acting Vice-Chancellor as directed by the Federal Government six months ago.

In a letter to Senate members signed by the registrar and dated February 22, 2021, he apologised to them for ordering the Main Auditorium, the venue of the election of an acting VC to be locked.

The one-page letter titled: “Apology for the closure of the J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium on Monday, August 24, 2020.”

It reads: “I hereby tender my unreserved apology to the esteem members of the Senate of the University of Lagos on the role I played in the unintended locking out of members of Senate during the emergency meeting held on Monday, August 24th, 2020.

“I want to place on record that I value and respect the Senate as an institution and the individual members of the Senate in their respective capacities. Having come to the realisation that my action must have offended Senate members, I hereby apologise to all Senate members.

“May I also use this medium to assure the Senate that I remain loyal, committed and resolute to the Senate and management of the University of Lagos in the daily execution and discharge of my duties.”

