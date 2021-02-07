“I Am Laycon” series to air in Africa, 26 countries of the world

Kindly Share This Story:

Showmax subscribers in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia and 23 other countries will be able to stream Showmax’s first Nigerian Original series, I Am LAYCON, which launches on 11 February on the platform. This is in addition to the series being available across Africa.

Speaking on the move to make I Am LAYCON available to an international audience, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video, says, “Big Brother Naija has a huge diaspora audience who followed Laycon’s journey while he was in the house.

With the launch of his own reality show, it was important to us to make this content available to fans in as many countries as possible.”

Speaking of his experience starring in his very own reality show, Laycon says, “Music, family, and friendship are extremely important to me and I’m excited that my fans around the world can join me as I explore these different sides of me on I Am LAYCON.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: