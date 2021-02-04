I almost lost my job as FCT minister over Baze university- Bauchi gov

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has revealed that he almost lost his job as FCT minister, under President Goodluck Jonathan, for allocating a piece of land to Yusuf Ahmed, the founder of Baze university, in Abuja.

Mohammed disclosed this, on Thursday, when the founder and members of the university management paid him a courtesy visit, in Bauchi.

The governor, who said that there was nothing he would not do to free resources for the improvement of society, adding that he was only freeing land from speculators and those that would only use it for other unpleasant purposes.

“You all know my relationship with the Baze very well, the struggle we had. One lady even wanted to snatch your land. I almost lost my job because of Baze university, you didn’t know that portion of the story, but I’m saying it today.

“There is nothing I cannot do to free resources for the betterment of society and that is what I did for you. I believe it was the best thing to do.

“I did it because I was freeing land from speculators and those that would use it for other obnoxious uses. I congratulate you and I’m proud to be associated with you in this very noble endeavor,” Mohammed said.

The governor, who noted that the university was known worldwide, said that he felt elated seeing the university advertisement on Cable News Network (CNN).

Mohammed promised the university proprietor, who had come to offer the state a 75 per cent subsidy on scholarship for students, that the state government would subscribe to the offer.

He added that the best graduating secondary school students, who were indigent, would be selected through a transparent process and be placed in the university.

The governor mandated the state Commissioner for education, Mr Aliyu Tilde, to effectively work towards that with utmost sincerity.

Speaking earlier, Mr Yusuf Ahmed, the founder and Pro-Chancellor of the university, said that the institution became what it is today by the grace of God and the support of leaders like Gov. Bala Mohammed.

