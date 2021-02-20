Huawei takes ICT to pig farming, as smartphones sales drop

Kindly Share This Story:

Huawei, the Chinese telecoms giant, is turning to technology for pig farmers, as sanctions begin to take a toll on smartphones’ sales, BBC reports.

Along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for pig farmers, Huawei is also working with the coal mining industry.

It is also looking for other sources of revenue— moving into cloud computing services, smart vehicles and wearable devices. It even has plans for a smart car.

In pig farming, facial recognition technology can identify individual pigs, while other technology monitors their weight, diet and exercise.

Huawei had been blacklisted by the former US President, Donald Trump as a threat to US national security.

They also mounted pressure on the United Kingdom to avoid the firm, stating, among others, that Huawei could share customer data with the Chinese government.

The firm has also been locked out of the development of 5G in a number of countries, including the UK.

As a result, Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker, had been limited to making 4G models as it lacks US government permission to import components for 5G models.

Also, Huawei’s smartphone sales plunged 42% in the last quarter of 2020 as it struggled with a limited supply of microchips due to the sanctions.

According to BBC, it might reduce its manufacturing of smartphones by up to 60% this year.

“The issue here is not like there’s any problem with our quality or experiences of the Huawei products.

“It’s not a level playing field for Huawei as Huawei is caught in between the geopolitical tensions,” a company spokesman told the BBC.

