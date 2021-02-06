How Tunesbid is changing the game for African producers, songwriters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The entertainment industry across the globe continues to be redefined by technological innovations that seem to be what practitioners in the industry have been yearning for.

From downloading and streaming of songs to selling of albums and sustaining musical popularity, there appears to be no limit to which showbiz is being transformed especially through digital platforms.

An emerging platform which is fast positioning itself as the go-to platform for music producers, songwriters and singers is TunesBid.

TunesBid.com is a digital platform which connects music producers and songwriters to buy and sell their creative products.

The platform will also come as a significant boost to many music practitioners who are not restricted in their music style. Genres like Afrobeat, Hip-hop, R&B, Dancehall, Gospel, House and many more are available on the platform for auction.

With registration free on the platform, many music content creators have expressed their excitement at such digital development, remarking that the gap between singers and producers has been significantly bridged while guaranteeing financial reward for efforts.

Observers alike have also reacted to TunesBid as a long-awaited game changer for music producers and songwriters.

Speaking on the launch of TunesBid, The Founder, Precious ‘Mo’ Okolie. popularly known as “Oga Sititup”stated that the digital product is set to change the game for African producers and songwriters.

According to Oga Sittup, the music industry is growing and one must continue to evolve and key into its growth with technological solutions to what was hitherto believed to be impossible.

