How to differentiate original human hair from fake -Marvic Empire CEO, Anne Ogechi

Anne Ogechi, the founder of Marvic Empire, a luxury hair store and fashion accessories, has advised women on how to differentiate original human hair from fake one.

In a recently-held chat, the renowned Port harcourt-based hair vendor said just by keenly looking at the hair closely and feeling the texture, one can tell whether it is real or fake.

“The difference between a fake hair and an original human hair is that human hairs are actually real human hair. They feel and look real, even after you have restyled and washed them, they are still looking real. Taking this into cognizance, it’s important for women to know that fake hair has fiber and holds its style even after washing,” she said.

Continuing, Ogechi explained that there are other factors hair lovers should look out for to differentiate which is original.

“When you are checking out which hair to buy, you should be very particular about the texture. Human hair tends to be softer, shinier and more durable since they are made from actual human hair.

“The hair has each of its strands coated with scales. The hair should thus be smooth if you rub it downward, but resists and feels different if you rub it upward,” she added.

While maintaining that the quality of her products and services have earned her the credibility she’s enjoying today, the revered 23-year-old hair merchant said with her brand, she’s committed to changing the narrative that quality hair has to be extremely expensive.

Her words: “I intend to change the idea that hair must be extremely expensive to be of high quality by making quality hairs accessible at affordable prices. Inflating prices of hairs doesn’t necessarily mean the hair is of high quality. This needs to change in the industry.”

When asked how she acquired her knowledge of hair, Ogechi replied: “[Laughs] To be honest, it really was hard work for me. As they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day; I made a lot of research and as someone who likes trying her hands on new things, field experience has also exposed me to what a lot of merchants don’t know as far as hair is concerned.

“And truth be told, you need a lot of knowledge and experience to be able to navigate your way in the hair industry. Hair business is actually deeper than we think.”

