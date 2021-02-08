How to choose the best escape rooms?

Kindly Share This Story:

It is an amusement designed for participants to use their ingenuity and intelligence to solve the puzzles and achieve the goal, which is to “escape” from the room.

It is played as a team, and part of the dynamic is the collaboration that must be given to be able to finish in the established time. You have to choose a group of people who complement each other, with different abilities and skills, so that everything is more entertaining.

Basically, the fun consists of the mental challenge, in squeezing your brains to find the keys and the adrenaline that occurs when the answers are obtained. In fact, if the escape room is very simple, it is not fun.

That is why choosing the best escape room for each group is very important. There are options with different themes, difficulties and types, they can be adventure, story or scary, among many others.

Adventure

Escape rooms in which an adventure is experienced in the process are very popular in our country, because they enhance the imagination and the possibilities are endless. In general, they have themes that evoke movies, other countries, heroes or other similar aspects, where it is about living a Sherlock Holmes story, with all the intrigue and mystery that that entails. For those who enjoy the police genre, it is an opportunity to experience it firsthand. Another option is “The Butterfly Effect,” which is an adventure that involves a trip around the world, plus many riddles and questions to be solved. For those familiar with the concept of the butterfly effect, this will be a fascinating adventure.

Historical

Today, there are great options in historical escape rooms, to be part of the events that have marked the lives of millions of people. In “The Fall of the Regime” the participants delve into the structure of the Nazi government and serve as spies for the allies to end them. “D-Day” has the same theme, but refers to the Normandy Landing, and in this case, the participant is a soldier who has a fundamental role in the success of the mission.

Fear

Scary escape rooms are the most popular ones, because this is the origin of these attractions. It can be said that the today’s most popular theme is “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie, in which the protagonists are trapped by a snowstorm and must discover a murderer who wants to kill them.

Let’s look at some other similar options:

In “Nightmare” the participants are trapped in a mansion, they must discover how to get out of there because there is a sacrifice on the doorstep and, surely, it is one of the group. Here, the fear of being killed is an important part of the fun.

“The paranormal house” is a game in which you are also locked in a house trying not to get killed, you have to discover what happened in the house when the original occupants disappeared. It is very fun and exciting.

A variant of fear dynamics is “Mind horror”, in which you have to enter the mind of a criminal to find out where a poor kidnapped child is.

Basically, finding the best escape room is a subjective matter. It depends on your favorite theme.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: