How the entrepreneur Africa awards celebrated audacious entrepreneurs of 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

2020 edition of The Entrepreneur Africa Awards which held recently at Oriental Hotel, VI, Lagos, has been described as one of the best gifts of 2020 to the entrepreneurship community in Africa.

The award ceremony, which is in its 4th edition was commenced with an open nomination during which over 1,000 unique entries were made for entrepreneurs and businesses. The shortlisted nominees were eventually put up for public voting, culminating in the award dinner where both the nominees and eventual winners were honoured.

The award event was graced with important personalities like Solomon King (Founder, Brass and Books and Financial Services), Cyril Okoroigwe (Founder, Regtech), Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu (Founder, Gabbem Marine Services), Kemdi Ebi (CEO, Versus Africa), Mrs. Valentina Utoh(CEO, Onyx by Valentina), Chioma Okeke (Founder, Impressions with Chioma), Derin Fagbure (Founder, In black and white), Chisom Egwautu (CEO, Vainstores) and lots more.

The event witnessed beautiful performances by notable musicians, saxophonists, and Comedians. CEO of The Entrepreneur Africa, David Agu Esq., in his welcome address said, among other things, “no other set of persons deserve to be celebrated more than entrepreneurs worldwide, especially in Africa, and we’re glad for the thousands of entrepreneurs we’ve impacted over the last 4 years.

READ ALSO:

Some of the winners of the award included Olawale Ayilara (CEO, LandWey Investment Group) for Real Estate Developer of the Year, Marple Events for Event Management Brand of The Year, Olori Boye-Ajayi for Outstanding Female Entrepreneur of the Year, Biodun and Ibikunle Foundation for NGO of The Year, Funke Kehinde for Realtor of The Year, etc.

The Young Entrepreneur of The Year award category which included benefits such as N500,000 worth of business support and N100,000 cash, was won by Freda Anyanwu (CEO, Kaycee Events), who was in shock but elated to have emerged winner of that category.

This event was sponsored by Versus Africa, Dr. Paddy Emmanuel Foundation, Brass and Books Financial Services, and supported by Africa Business Radio, Onyx by Valentina, Accsello, The Vain Stores, etc.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: