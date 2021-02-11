How Wole Soyinka dispersed herdsmen from grazing on-premises — Agunloye

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Dr Olu Agunloye has dismissed the widespread report of an attack on Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka’s house by herdsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday, and urged the public to disregard it.

According to Agunloye, “The trending story that herdsmen went to attack Prof Wole Soyinka in his house in Abeokuta is not true.

“Herdsmen did not break into his house. There were no attacks and no attempts to attack the Nobel Laureate.

“What happened was that herdsmen led their cattle to graze in Prof Soyinka’s unfenced compound again yesterday despite his strong warnings to the herdsmen.

“Prof Soyinka has been living in the forest at the outskirt of Abeokuta in Area designated as GRA since the late 1980s.

“However, in recent times cattle herders have desecrated the grounds of Professor Soyinka’s compound by flooding it with cows. The Professor summoned the herdsmen and sternly warned them to stop the ugly practice. He told them in very clear terms that it was unacceptable.

“However, the herdsmen broke the rules yesterday thinking that Prof Soyinka was not home. When the Prof accosted them, they fled into the bush leaving their cows behind. Prof Soyinka reported the incident to the Police which later arrested the herdsmen and their cows.

“We can say categorically that Prof Soyinka and his house were not physically attacked but his compound was violated by recalcitrant herdsmen who wanted to turn his compound to a grazing field. Prof Soyinka and his family remain okay in their Abeokuta home.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

