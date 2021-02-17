How SARS tortured my brother to death, petitioner tells NHRC panel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem

A petitioner at the on going Independent Investigative Panel on allegations of human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian Police on Wednesday in Abuja testified how her younger brother, Emmanuel Awulu was tortured to death in custody by officers of defunct SARS.

The petitioner, Joy Daniel, elder sister to the late Awulu, told the panel that Inspector Atuma Cletus and other SARS officers beat her brother beyond recognition and killed him at the SARS headquarters.

According to Mrs. Daniel who was led by her counsel, Uche Uwazuruonye, the deceased, a poultry farmer, was arrested on 20th August, 2019 by Insp Atuma at about 2.00am in Gwagwalada and was taken to SARS office in Abbatoir.

She informed Garba Tetengi SAN who stood in for the Chairman, that immediately her brother was taken into custody, he was denied access to his family. She tried all she could to see him, including submitting herself to extortion by the police, which proved abortive.

Mrs Daniel noted that on one of her visits she was informed by one of the officers that her brother could not walk because he had earlier been tortured, so he could not see her, she further tried to find out from Atuma the allegation against him which could have led to his arrest and the type of inhuman treatment meted on him.

According to her she called Atuma line severally to make this inquiry, but he never picked nor returned her call.

The visibly distraught petitioner said it was on the 26th August,2019 the family members were informed of Awulu’s death.

Mrs. Daniel is pleading with the panel for a compensation from the police for being responsible foer Auwulu’s death saying he had six dependants. She also prayed the panel to ensure that the perpetrators of this inhumane acts be punished.

The matter has been adjourned to March 17th 2021 for further hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

