How popular Abuja-based cleric, Omale prophesied Sunday plane crash

https://youtu.be/opCnQXOxjGw A video, which has gone viral on the internet, has showed how a popular Abuja-based cleric, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, predicted the crash of the military aircraft in Abuja on Sunday.

Omale, who is the Founder and Lead pastor of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International had in the video, revealed that the incident could happen and called on Nigerians to pray.

According to a statement by the church, the cleric, who also, yesterday, prayed for the soul of the faithful departed in the crash, pleaded with God to grant the family and loved ones ones of the victims, as well as the entire nation the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The Nigerian Air Force plane had on Sunday developed engine failure, and it subsequently crashed short of a runway outside the Abuja Airport, leading to the death of seven people.

The church noted that while it is often said that genuine Prophets are the mouthpiece of God, as God reveals to them the secrets things of life, Omale had in the video hinted on the incident while urging for precautions.

The church noted that the prophecy was part of 34 others given by the cleric on the 1st of January 2021.

It added that while Omale gave the 35 prophecies for the year, which was published on various social media platforms, number 14th of the prophecies was specifically on the crash and bemoaned the fact that itmay have come to pass faster than expected.

The church said the man of God had called for prayers but sadly, the negative impact of the prophecy came to pass.

