How ‘Operation Akpakwu’ rescued 24 pregnant women in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

The security outfit launched by Cross River Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade codenamed ‘Operation Akpakwu’ has busted a baby factory operating at Anantigha axis of Calabar South Local government area of the state .

During the handing over of 24 ladies, 11 children and 2 others suspected to be behind the baby factory, by officer Commanding 13 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Abudulahi to NAPTIP officials said the Army will not relent in making sure there was peace .

Brigade Commander represented by Officer Commanding 13 Brigade Provost, Major. Stanley Ikepeme who did the handing over of suspects and inmates of the facility said they would carry out their duty which is to maintain peace

He added that the army will not relent in its task of ensuring that peace and security reigns in the state and all forms of criminality was completely stamped out from the state.

The Head of Operations, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP, Mr. Oba Jacobs disclosed that the suspects would be investigated and charged to court for prosecution.

Jacobs urged the public to keep an eye on their neighbors and report such to the agency for proper action.

He disclosed that the agency has a facility in Calabar where suspects would be kept until proper investigation was done and those found wanting are charge to court to face the wrath of the law.

“As an agency, we have the mandate to arrest, prosecute, we also urged the public to assist us with useful information that would lead to arrest of these category of people involved in this kind of racket” he said.

The suspected the owner of the baby factory, Mrs Fedelia Daniel, who apprehended by the security personnel alongside her husband denied the allegations saying she knows nothing about the factory.

When Vanguard spoke with one of the teenager’s, Stella John who claimed she was carrying a five months old pregnancy ,she said she was introduced to the place by one of her friends .

“I was introduced to the place by one of my friend’s after my boyfriend left me when I became pregnant ,I had no money and I needed money, that was why I decided to make money through this means. I receive 2000 naira on weekly basis for my upkeep,” she said .

