How Jakande turned down our offer to become President of Nigeria — Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has revealed how late the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, LKJ, politely, rejected the call by some progressive-minded groups to contest for the Presidency of Nigeria.

Tinubu, made the revelation on Friday while addressing the mammoth crowd at the eight days ‘fidau ‘prayer for the soul of Lateef Kayode Jakande, LJK, held at his Bishop Street, residence, Illupeju, Lagos.

Tinubu, who described late LKJ as a flagbearer, true progressive, true leader, said, “We have listened to the clergymen, to our father who has gone to answer the call of Almighty Allah, we pray that God will forgive all his sins, accept him into Aljunas fridau.

“To the family; it is not your lost but our lost. We cannot be all alive forever, Allah destined the date we will depart. Today is eight days, we all assemble here to pray for Alhaji LKJ. Well, if I start to write, I will write the epistle, I am one of the lucky men to grow under him.

“This is the house, I learned to become a politician and my journey to political life. He said go, We need many like you, go to the senate and the rest is history, to our junior brothers and sisters, may God bless you, and set you on the right part of success.

“To all of us in Lagos, we have been extremely lucky to have him, extremely lucky to draw from the fountain of his knowledge.

“Nigeria equally is lucky but when the crisis of military and many others arose, we met him, we said, we want Jakande but he said, he is no longer interested in becoming the president in the midst of chaos.

“We told him, we wanted him to come and lead, he said no, the field is left for us, he has left an open field.

“There is no way, one can say, we will beat is a record, he is already immortal, it is only from our own character, our vision that will drive our mission.”

Earlier, in his sermon, the National Missioner and Chief Imam of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulrahman Ahmad, said nothing can stop the ambition of Tinubu to become the next president of Nigeria if God so destined.

He urged well-meaning Nigeria s to support the dream of Tinubu, particularly the Southern part of the country in achieving the dream.

His words: “Asiwaju Tinubu really followed the template Alhaji Jakande built.

“Asiwaju God is challenging you by giving you another opportunity. If it comes it has an opportunity to place yourself on the history of Nigeria.

“It takes visionary leadership and a determination to succeed. The challenge of security, insurgency and COVID-19 is an opportunity beckoning on you to rescue Nigerians.”

