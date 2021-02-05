How Fulani herdsmen strangled my cousin, Akeredolu’s aide reveals

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed a 48-year-old, Dayo lbiye, a cousin to the Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on new Media, Gani Muhammed Ajowa.

The deceased, said to be the father of seven was strangled to death in his farm located at Ajowa Akoko, in Akoko North West council area of the state.

Confirming the death of his cousin by the herdsmen, the governor’s aide said suspected killers invaded his farm with their cows in a bid to feed them.

The deceased reportedly pleaded with them that the herders should not allow their cattle destroy his farmland but they insisted that they would have to feed the cattle.

Ajowa said that the herders told the deceased pointedly that they have the right to feed their cattle with his crops and that he cannot stop them.

The herders, after a shouting march with the deceased according to him threatened him and the left the farm only to return the second day to attack him with machete

He added that after inflicting several matchete cut injuries on him and he didn’t die, they resulted to strangled him.

Vanguard gathered that he was strangled by four suspected herdsmen.

A post by Gani Ajowa on his Facebook page said: “Fulani herders just killed my first cousin on his farm in Ajowa.

“Dayo Ibiye, you were a man, how they got you is a surprise.”

Vanguard gathered that the combined security team including Amotekun have arrested one of the killers.

The governor’s aide said the matter had been reported at the Divisional Police Officer in Okeagbe in Akoko North West

When contacted, the Police image maker Tee Leo lkoro, confirmed the murder of the farmer.

Ikoro said that police detectives have commenced investigations into the killing.

He promised that the killers would be arrested and made to face the music.

Vanguard News Nigeria

