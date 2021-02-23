How Flagrant Police Misconduct led to #EndSARS protests Nationwide – Ex-IGP Smith

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman, Police Service Commission, IGP Musiliu Smith (rtd), on Tuesday opened up on the causes of the #EndSARS protests Nationwide saying it was occasioned by the Flagrant misconduct of officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Alhaji Smith regretted the level of misconduct in the police force and it’s recurrence nothing that the Police Service Commission has always been inundated with complaints from Nigerians.

Speaking at a retreat with the IG and his police management team at Force headquarters, Alhaji said, “We are always having a lot of complaints from the members of the public against police officers. I believe that #EndSARS resulted from serious misconduct of some of our personnel.

“I want to advise that we review the arrangements we are making for investigating such cases. Let’s ensure that investigations are thoroughly conducted and whoever is the police officer that has been indicted will be punished according to the law. If we are doing that, some of the public complaints will go down.”

Recall that the PSC under Smith had been at loggerheads with the police leadership over the recruitment of police constables.

While urging the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamuu to work closely with the commission on the recruitment of credible Nigerians into the force, Smith said the number of court cases against the police was alarming, stressing that the force may not be able to pay the garnishee costs awarded against it.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu in his address re-affirmed the commitment of the Force to enhancing internal discipline and professionalism among its workforce, noting that personnel discipline and professionalism are key to national security.

According to the IGP, the retreat provided an ample opportunity for the Leadership of the Force to, amongst other things, engage and strengthen the bond between the Nigeria Police and the Police Service Commission as part of efforts directed at addressing complex interplays between Police personnel and the members of the public, and generally improve police service delivery in the country.

The IGP also noted that a resilient Police Institution and a strong Police Service Commission, bonded together by the overriding interest of our internal security, will evolve from the Retreat.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who was at the Force Headquarters on a working visit during the opening of the retreat, called for sustained and harmonious working relationship between the Nigeria Police and the Police Service Commission which he noted would translate to effective and beneficial outcomes.

He assured that the Ministry of Justice is open to assist with any role that can help advance the efficient service delivery of the Police.

Also, in attendance at the Retreat were, the Hon Commissioners of the PSC, the Permanent Secretary of the Commission, members of the Force Management Team and other Key Staff Officers of the Force and the PSC.

