How 7 got injured and 6 vehicles destroyed in Lagos — RTEAN president

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Road Transport Workers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has dismissed claims by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos that there was a clash between the two unions saying, their members were were actually attacked by the NURTW where seven persons were injured and six vehicles destroyed.

This was stated by the National President of RTEAN, Alhaji Musa Muhammad Maitakobi in a press statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

Further debunking the claims of a clash between the two unions, Maitakobi stated that their attention was drawn to publications in some newspapers quoting the NURTW chairman, Alhaji Akin Sanya (aka MC-Oluomo) alleging that there was a clash with the RTEAN at Obalende in Lagos, describing it as lies and deliberate attempt to hide the truth.

“Our attention has been drawn to publications by some newspapers quoting the chairman of NURTW in Lagos, Alhaji Akin Sanya (MC-Oluomo) alleging that members of RTEAN at Obalende in Lagos clashed with them as false, lies and conceited with the intention to bury the atrocities meted against our members which resulted to the injuries of 7 and destruction of 6 vehicles.

“On Monday 8-2-2021 NURTW members storms 2 garages under our operations and took over the affairs pushing our members out, two days after, RTEAN members retook two of their motor parks and continued their lawful business.

“Unfortunately on Thursday 11-2-2021 NURTW mobilized hundreds of hoodlums and attacked RTEAN members with sticks, stones and cutlasses.

“What actually happened was an attacks on innocent citizens performing their

lawful business and not a clash between RTEAN and NURTW” part of the RTEAN statement said.

The statement also noted that there was no sense in the claims that RTEAN, with only two motor parks at Obalende in Lagos could attack NURTW which is having 19.

“Frankly speaking no right thinking person would believe that we that have only two motor parks out of 21 at Obalende could attack NURTW that operates in 19 motor parks. Is unbelievable because we are peace loving citizens, even our Motto is “Maturity”, we don’t take law into out hands under any circumstances.

“In 20 Local Government area of Lagos we operates only in 6 local Government while NURTW operates in the raining 16. Mores so, even among the 6 Local Governments that we operate, NURTW also has motor parks there, like in Badagry,Sululere, Ikorodu, Ojo, Ekpe, Amuo, and others.

“When we heard rumors that NURTW was planning to drive us out of two of our motor parks in Obalende we reported the matters to Police Area Commander, Area A, Lion Building and both parties were invited and at the end NURTW were warned to desist from any action of taking over the RTEAN parks at Obalende. In fact the matter was reported to KAMSALEM House and FCID Headquarters Annex at Alagbon Close” the statement added.

The statement finally called on its members to remain law abiding as it called on the authorities concerned to investigate the matter and punish anyone found to be breeching peace and harmonious coexistence.

