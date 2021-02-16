Housing devt: Oyetola hails LivingTrust Mortgage Bank

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has commended a mortgage lender, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc, for its contributions to the economic development of the state.

Oyetola gave the commendation when the bank’s Executive Director, Public Sector and Home Business, Mrs. Olaitan Aworonke, paid him a courtesy visit, at the statehouse, in Osogbo, at the weekend.

The governor acknowledged the several initiatives the bank, one of the foremost in the country, had introduced into the mortgage sector of the state’s economy, which offered a massive boost to the government’s housing development policy.

According to a statement by the bank, Oyetola also assured the bank of the state government’s continued support and patronage.

“I thank you very much for this visit. I want to use this occasion to acknowledge the contribution of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank to the economic development of our state. We are ready to offer you all the necessary support in order to encourage you to do more for our state and our people. You can also count on our continued patronage as a government,” Oyetola said.

Aworonke said the primary purpose of the visit was to express the bank’s gratitude to both the governor and the state government for their support over the years.

While also soliciting the state government’s increased patronage, she assured the governor of the bank’s continued commitment to the “holistic development” of the state’s housing sector.

“As Your Excellency has already acknowledged, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank is committed to the holistic development of the state’s housing sector, through the introduction of innovative and value-driven ideas, as well as bespoke products and services, to our increasingly diverse customers across the state and the country at large,” Aworonke noted

She commended Oyetola for the efforts of his government in providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

