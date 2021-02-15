Breaking News
Housewife in court for allegedly causing injury to husband’s groin area

A housewife, Sumayya Shu’aibu, on Monday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano, for allegedly pouring hot water in a kettle and allowing her husband to use.

Shu’aibu, whose age was not provided by the court, resides in Mijinbir Local Government Area of Kano, and was charged with causing grievous hurt.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Asma’u Ado, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in September 2020 in
Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano.

Ado told the court that the defendant boiled water poured it in a kettle and deceived her to use it to clean himself.

He said that Sani sustained injuries in his groin area.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 245 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two reliable sureties.

Sa’ad-Datti ordered that one of the surety must be a Civil Servants not below GL10, while the second surety must be a blood relation.

He adjourned the matter until March 16, for hearing.

