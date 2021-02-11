Hoodlums stab 98-yr-old to death in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

A decomposing body of a 98-year-old woman identified as Oyibo Ogidi, was discovered Tuesday morning at her Amafor residence in Ovoko, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The childless woman, according to family sources, was last seen on Friday when she visited her ailing brother in the neighbourhood.

A son of the deceased’s brother, Victor Onyeke, who confirmed this development to Vanguard said the family got the news of her death through a community source who, having perceived an unpleasant odour from the deceased’s residence, went close and discovered her dead body.

Also read:

Onyeke further said that the hoodlums, after stabbing her dead on the neck, covered her face with her clothing, before carting away with her handset and other valuables. He further said that apart from the deep cut in her neck, all her body parts were intact.

He also said “She lived alone in her apartment because she didn’t bear any child. When we got the news of her death, we were shocked because she was not sick. We rushed to her residence only to discover that her decomposing body was already smelling.

“I discovered that her face was covered with clothing, however, when I uncovered her, I noticed that she was stabbed on the neck region and left to die in the pool of her blood. It was such a shocking revelation.

“At that point, we rushed to the Igbo-Eze South Police Division to make our report about her death.

“After the inspection of her remains, the policemen who came with us confirmed that she was murdered and vowed to fish out the perpetrators.

“Her remains have been deposited at the Bishop Shanahan Mortuary in Nsukka metropolis,” he explained.

Meanwhile, members of the community who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity expressed worry over recurrent cases of murder in the rustic community. They recalled that a 55-year-old man, identified as Joseph Ogbonna was equally murdered in his sleep in the same community, April last year.

They called on both state and local governments to come to their aid and restore sanity to the community, adding that they no longer sleep with both eyes closed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: