Hoodlums set ablaze Police Division, 4 patrol vehicles in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-HOODLUMS suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday attacked Onicha Divisional Headquarters in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

In a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, the hoodlums burnt the left wing of the division, including four patrol vehicles.

READ ALSO US govt in tug-of-war with teachers over reopening schools

According to the Statement: “Today being 4/02/2021 at about 0325hrs hoodlums suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked Onicha Divisional Headquarters, Isu in Onicha L.G.A of Ebonyi State, set ablaze the left wing of the Division and four (4) patrol vehicles.

“This followed threats by the Proscribed Group who are alleging that the Police were protecting the Fulani Herdsmen who they accused of being responsible for the killing of one of their members *Nwite Njoku ‘m’.* One Policeman sustained machete cuts injuries during the attack and he is responding to treatment in the hospital.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State, CP Aliyu Garba took on the spot assessment tour of the Area and met with the stakeholders in the Community to seek ways with the community in carrying out the investigation on the matter.

“The CP while assuring the general public, particularly the residents of the State of his continued commitment to the protection of lives and properties, urges all to remain law abiding as normalcy has totally return to the Area.” Ends