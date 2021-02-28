Breaking News
Translate

Homosexuality: Anglican Communion in Nigeria affirms rejection

On 8:45 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Homosexuality: Anglican Communion in Nigeria affirms rejection


The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) on Sunday affirmed its   rejection of homosexuality, vowing to defend the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The Primate, Archbishop Henry Ndukuba,  made the position of the church known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

“The Church of Nigeria affirms its total rejection of homosexuality, and will surely stand to defend the truth of the gospel based on the injunctions and ethical principles of the Holy Bible,’’ Ndukuba  said.

The  statement is entitled, ‘‘Church of Nigeria’s Position on the Recent Developments in Anglican Church in North America (ACNA)”.

He condemned recent signing of a letter which, he said,  recognised and promoted homosexuality in ACNA.

READ ALSO: Anti-corruption Fight: CSOs express views on FG’s whistle-blower policy

The cleric called for sanctions against  bishops, priests and laity in ACNA Province who signed the letter.

Ndukuba said that the letter might have  brought  the Church  to ridicule on  biblical teachings about Christian marriage and human sexuality.

 

“We appreciate Archbishop Foley Beach’s intervention by which the offensive gay Anglican letter was removed from the web, but this has not cured the diseases that have set in, neither has it mitigated the damage this has done by the public advertisement and the changing perception of the ACNA stand on Biblical orthodoxy.

“A gay is a gay, he cannot be rightly described otherwise.

“We cannot describe people as Christian murderers or Christian adulterers, neither should we  have gay Christians or gay Anglican.

“Without holiness, no man shall see God,’’ the cleric said.

He advised ACNA to take a clear stand on  homosexuality and same -sex relations of all types.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!