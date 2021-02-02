HOME OF PROFESSORS: I taught 8 Profs in my family, 3 are my children — Octogenarian Professor Akpokodje

Kindly Share This Story:

…My regret is that I cannot effectively browse with my phone

By Jimitota Onoyume

EMERITUS Veterinary Surgeon and administrator, Professor Joseph Akpokodje, who trained eight professors in his family, three being his offsprings, has revealed his drawbacks at 89 years.

Prof. Akpokodje who has over 80 publications in national and international academic journals retired as a Veterinary Surgeon in the 80s from the prestigious University of Ibadan, where he was Head of the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Medicine for many years. He also functioned as a sub-dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and has over 80 publications in national and international academic journals.

The great African scholar and octogenarian, who from a comprehensive virtual profile, was born on September 17, 1932 and hails from Ikweghwu, Agbarho Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, told NDV that one of his regrets presently is that he could not fiddle with modern gadgets, using all the functions in a mobile phone and browsing the internet. Interestingly, his academic feats are all over the internet for generations.

I have been a professor as far back as the 80s. These are my children (pointing at some pictures on the wall in his Agbarho residence where this interview was conducted) and there is nothing much to say. As I have said, I am a professor from University of Ibadan and retired. I was head of the department for so many years before I retired.”

My regrets

Regretting his inability to toy with most of the functions in his mobile phone and browsing the internet, he said: “I have so many disadvantages. In fact, I consider myself a drawback in that I cannot use most of the new gadgets.“

The reporter asked his advice for the nation, the elderly don said the nation had advanced between the 70s and now but did not forget to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his fight against corruption.

His words: “I do not have to give any advice to Nigeria, it has moved on since the 70s when I joined the university as a lecturer. The country has moved forward since then.

”Nigeria has advanced considerably as much as I know and it will advance more. I will say Nigeria has advanced, particularly with this administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. He has made Nigeria face the truth. I will say there have been fraudulent practices in the country but I think President Buhari has set out to curtail them,” he asserted.

Pointing at a long line of the photo frames in his sitting room again with some of the children in academic gowns, he said: “I have lived a noble life as far as I know. I hope others will live noble lives. I have three professors among my children. I am not a proud man but I have trained about eight professors from my family and I am still living. I have done my own contribution, let others do theirs,” he quipped.

According to his virtual profile, “he attended Ondo Boys High School, Ondo, 1946-51; Veterinary School, Vom, 1952-54; South-West Essex Technical College, London, 1956-58; Liverpool University, England, 1958-64; University of Guelpha, Canada, 1969-70; Royal Veterinary College, Sweden, 1975. He was Lecturer of the Year, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ibadan.”

Great icon of Urhobo nation

Some residents of Agbarho who spoke about Professor Akpokodje said he is one of the great icons of Urhobo nation and a very quiet man.

“He is one of the prides of Urhobo nation and quiet man in the community.

“When he was still strong as an old man, we saw him walk some distance to strengthen his bones. There is nothing much to say about professor other than that he is a quiet man. He also attended the Agbarho Annual Conference when he was strong,“ a resident who gave his name simply as Sunday, said.

