Hiversa brings new opportunities’ ecosystem for Job seekers, entrepreneurs, students

Kindly Share This Story:

Hiversa, an opportunity placement platform is set to emerge as a leading and unique ecosystem for growth benefits including career advancement, innovative business ideas incubation as well as grants and scholarships opportunities.

This was recently revealed during a brand showcase held to present the various range of opportunities offered by the platform.

The Hiversa® brand is an ecosystem with an all-embracing goal to create more than 500 companies, over 500,000 exclusive jobs, secure over 250 patents as intellectual property (IP) for innovators and offer over 250 scholarship and research grants for students and researchers in the next five years. It also targets minimum of 90% survival rate for these start-ups post incubation period in same period.

The Co-Founder Hiversa®, Sola Fijabi said that the platform is a unique convergence point for ideas, funds, and talents with the aim of building phenomenal organisations. Fijabi added that these can and will only will be achieved within an ecosystem that is transparent, devoid of nepotism or any form of biases while ensuring that as promoters, they act more rather than make impracticable promises to the key stakeholders.

Fijabi further said: “Our goal at Hiversa® is to become the foremost African global opportunity placement platform that creates value and will be most known for building a culture of trust as well as an ecosystem sustained by merit and devoid of nepotism”.

READ ALSO:

However, it is pertinent to note that youth unemployment rate has tripled in the last five years indicating “one in every two Nigerians in the country’s labour force is either unemployed or underemployed” coupled with the inefficiency and underfunding of the education sector.

According to data collated from the International Labour Organization, an agency of the United Nations, Statista reports in October 2020 indicates that this is signalling a reminder on the fact that unemployment rate has been figured at approximately 7.96 percent in 2020 till date. It is also showing a continuous rise in the rate at which people are leaving or losing jobs mostly springing out of unavailability of the right opportunities among other economic indicators.

This also corroborated the conviction of experts that the continuously growing Nigerian youth population has the potential of bridging the employment gaps if properly engaged via appropriate job creation cum opportunity initiatives. The solutions can only create the expected succour to leverage the teeming population by creating opportunities that come with solutions to further deepen Nigeria’s industrialisation drive, thereby supporting the government’s economic policies to drive growth and create jobs.

The Nigerian higher institutions universe is made up of over 140+ polytechnics and 200 Universities with a yearly application population of almost two million and producing about 600,000 graduates every year, it is the belief of the founders that Nigerians especially the youth will see the opportunity that the Hiversa® ecosystem presents for everyone to latch on and empower themselves along with others around them.

To step up to these challenges, the Lead, Partnership and Collaboration, Hiversa®,Adebusola Adeoti noted that the ecosystem aims to bring all the spectrum of opportunity placement strategies including academics, entrepreneurs and investors to solving the identified socio-economic challenges in Nigeria. “In addition to the over 500 companies to be created, Hiversa is also leveraging its expertise within the ecosystem to support and scale up SMEs, using it Pro-Hiversa Employer programne. We will achieve this together by ensuring that every player of the economy can bring something to the table to enable people to develop their skills while leveraging opportunities through effective collaborations to succeed”, Adeoti noted.

These challenges among others are what the platform sets out to provide sustainable solutions to, through its six different placements opportunities; the hiveSCHOLAR, hiveACADEMY, hiveCAREER PLUS, hivePRENEUR, hiveINVENTOR and hiVESTOR. These platforms are collectively positioned to provide sustainable opportunities for students, graduates, semi-skilled workers, entrepreneurs, researchers and investors.

Assuring on the efficiency and determination that the team brings aboard for the optimised performance of the online ecosystem, the Lead, Technology and e-Business, Hiversa® Victor Olaitan confirmed that Hiversa is driven by a fast-paced technology team with a passion for excellence. “We continue to improve and perfect our technology to ensure our users have a perfect experience whether they are taking a course, applying for a job or pitching that business idea”, Olaitan further assured.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: