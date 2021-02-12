Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has surpassed the significant milestone of 100 million (10 Crores) units in cumulative production.

The 100 millionth bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled-out of the Company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar, in the northern Indian hill state of Uttarakhand.

This is also the 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the coveted title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

Hero MotoCorp’s achievement of this landmark is one of the fastest global achievements of the 100 million cumulative production mark, with the last 50 million units coming in a span of just seven years.

READ ALSO:

To mark the occasion, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman/CEO, Hero MotoCorp unveiled six special celebration edition models at the Company’s manufacturing facility at Gurugram, located in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi.

The six celebration edition models include Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters) – that will go on sale from February 2021.

Addressing a global audience including customers, dealers, distributors, investors, suppliers, employees, customers and the media, Dr. Munjal also outlined Hero MotoCorp’s plans and vision for the next five years.

He also revealed that as part of the next five-year plan, Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products, including variants, refreshes and upgrades every year.

Hero MotoCorp also has a steep growth target for its markets outside India. It will continue to grow its operations in these markets and also enter key markets in new geographies.

He added that Hero MotoCorp will continue to reduce its carbon footprint through its green facilities and fuel-efficient products.

The Company will also continue to work towards the propagation of new mobility solutions both through its internal programs and by supporting the larger external ecosystem.

His words: “We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’ we will be launching a host of new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint.

“We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: