Herdsmen Crisis: Don’t declare war against fulani, Oluwo urges Yoruba nation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shia Abubakar, Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has cautioned the some Yoruba groups to stop drumming the beat of war.

The monarch in a statement issued by his media aide Alli Ibrahim on Friday counselled Yorubas in the southwest to consider their kinsmen in the north before declaring war against the Hausas in the Yoruba states.

He also urged the deviant fulanis herdsmen to respect human dignity and desist from kidnapping and killing fellow humans.

Appealing to the Yoruba nation, Oluwo stressed the need to consider the billions of immovable investment of their kinsmen in the northern states, saying some fulanis’ lifestyle is not worth fighting as they tend to lose nothing except cattle.

READ ALSO MiddleBelt Journalists call for immediate release of kagara students

He stated that Fulanis are just a section of the Hausas, hence declaring war against them may be translated to mean a war against the Hausas.

He said the path of peace is the most honourable, tasking security operatives to prosecute criminals irrespective of ethnic attachments, saying doing so would clear the air by few on alleged preferential treatment for herders.

He described Nigeria as a nation of complex identities, calling on stakeholders, especially government to domesticate dividends of democracy as a means of tackling numerous crisis in the country.

The statement reads further, “The lingering Yoruba-Fulani saga is a fragile issue that demands witty, technical approach. No doubt, the activities such as killing, kidnapping, raping perpetrated by the bad eggs among the Fulanis are condemnable.

As a people, we must understand who to fight. I see Fulani as a section of the Hausas. And most Fulanis are not stationed in their origin. They have relocated and settled. Their most valued item is cows. Most of their properties are movable. Is this who we want to declare war against?

“Declaring war against the Fulanis will be derogatorily translated to a war against the Hausas.Fulanis are just a section of the Hausas. What will be the fate of billions of investments and properties of the Yorubas in the northern States? If their own cows could be moved, how will our innocent sons and daughters in the northern states move their investments and properties? I see Yoruba losing more should there be war.

“I’m appealing to all and sundry to dignify human lives and toe the path of honour in sustaining a peaceful co-existence. War is an enemy of humanity. What war can do, peace can do better”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: