Herders/Farmers Crisis: Emir of Bauchi goes spiritual, says we need divine intervention

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu has reacted to the current herders/farmers crisis in the nation, declaring that it is only divine intervention that can save the country from an impending danger.

The Emir who was speaking in his Palace on Saturday called on Nigerians irrespective of religious affiliations to intercede for divine intervention, which he believes will solve the problem.

Receiving the Yoruba Community resident in the state, the Emir said that Nigerians are in one way or the other related through various means, therefore, severing such relationship will be very difficult.

The royal father further called on political office holders to watch their utterances on the issues in order not to threaten the peaceful coexistence in the country while calling on the Yoruba community to continue to live in peace and harmony with their host communities because according to him, “you have become part of the place you are in, you have married and given out your daughters in marriage, you are therefore part of here”.

Earlier, the Ọba Yoruba of Bauchi, Tirimisiyu Adegoke appealed to the Emir to mobilize his colleagues across the country to preach peace and peaceful coexistence among the different segments of the country.

Tirimisiyu Adegoke told the Emir that the Yoruba community resident in the state are law-abiding citizens who are earning a living legitimately in the state, therefore, will not do anything to breach the peace.

He then used the visit to present to the Emir, the newly constituted leadership of the community following the death of its former president.

