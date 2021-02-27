Herders/farmers clashes: Ogun Elders’ Consultative Forum calls for peaceful coexistence, dialogue among people

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Ogun State Elders’ Consultative Forum has appealed to all residents of the State to embrace peace and encourage dialogue at all times, noting that the state is well known for peaceful coexistence with non-indigenes.

The appeal was contained in a press release signed in Abeokuta, by the Forum Chairman, Prince Bola Ajibola, and made available to newsmen by Dolapo Jinad, the forum’s Press Officer.

The forum commended the government for establishing Amotekun Security Outfit, which it said will work in collaboration with all other security agencies to maintain peace and as well further ensure the protection of lives and property of the entire residents of the State.

The forum added that the Amotekun will go a long way to reduce crime and curb the nefarious activities of the unrepentant Fulani herdsmen who have continued to destroyed farmlands, the farm produces, as well as kidnapping innocent people of the state, most especially in the Yewa and Ijebu axis.

“The outfit, it was stated will also bring those that are perpetrating the evil act to justice”, the statement added.

As contained in the release, the people of Yewa and Ijebu with other border areas of the state that are facing the Fulani herdsmen crisis have been admonished not to relent in their effort in following due process and embrace dialogue at all times.

The forum admonished the people to avoid taking laws into their hands and be assured that the present administration in the state led by Prince Dapo Abiodun will continue to work tirelessly to sustain the existing peace being enjoyed by all and sundry in the state.

According to the release: “It is imperative for the good people of Ogun State to continue to engage in dialogue where there are issues and tolerate one another because one must be able to give peace a chance. No society can develop meaningfully without peace.”

The forum commended the prompt interventions and efforts of government and well-meaning people on every issue that are affecting the general well-being of the society at ensuring the security of life and property by the government.

The elders noted that like in any society, there will always be differences, but the people must accept their perceived differences with respect, love as members of the same family.

