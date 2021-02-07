Herbert & Hana launches unisex fashion line

Kindly Share This Story:

Herbert & Hana, a premium fashion brand, has been unveiled in Lagos with an underlying objective to provide elegant fashion needs for classy ladies and men.

Address the press during the unveiling ceremonies, the Public Relations Manager of the company, Didi Malachy, highlighted that Herbert & Hana is all about excellent fashion and styling.

READ ALSO:

He noted that the brand would be propagating a lifestyle of high and elegant fashion through its distinct collections.

“Herbert & Hana is a hybrid – a deliberate amalgam of urban couture and styles with classic motifs. And to cater for both sexes, the brand has a division: ‘Just Herbert’ for men and ‘Just Hana’ for women.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: