Herbert & Hana launches to cater for the fashion need of classy ladies and men

Kindly Share This Story:

Herbert & Hana, a premium fashion and lifestyle brand launches today in Lagos with an underlying objective to provide elegant fashion needs for classy ladies and men.

Speaking to press men in Lagos, the PR Manager of Herbert & Hana – Didi Malachy highlighted that Herbert & Hana is all about excellent fashion and styling; and that the brand will cater for the classic demographic.

He also noted that “Herbert & Hana will be propagating a lifestyle of high and elegant fashion through its distinct collections.”

READ ALSO:

Herbert & Hana has identified that luxury fashion is an acquired taste and there is always a ready market.

Herbert & Hana is a hybrid – a deliberate amalgam of urban couture and styles with classic motifs. And to cater for both sexes, the brand has a division: “Just Herbert” for men and “Just Hana” for women.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: