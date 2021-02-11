Helping humanity has been a hobby for me – Olumuyiwa Onikoyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

For Olumuyiwa M. Onikoyi, the director of MO FUNERALS INTERNATIONAL, helping humanity is an innate trait that has been with him since childhood.

With an extensive foray, within and outside Nigeria, Onikoyi says that funeral directing entails a lot of preparation work. According to him, a funeral does not happen on the day of interment.

“A funeral starts immediately when the deaths occur. so we do proper funeral directing from the moment we receive that call that a loved one has passed on. We take the full engagement of the whole process right from that point till the final day that we lower the dead body. So funeral directing does not really cover just the day of the funeral. There is a whole lot of prep prior to the burial and post-funeral engagements that we have with the family,” he said.

As a funeral director, Onikoyi’s sojourn started from outside the shores of this country when he received extensive training within the funeral directing environment.

“I started off with the elementary MVQ, from there, I did the diploma, did the certificate, then I had a certified registration with the members of the funeral directing United Kingdom chapter. It was at that point I see the reality of what I was doing as a young person. Even though I studied Computing and I have a masters in Information Security and Computer Forensics, the people-oriented part of my life has always showcased all through my life, even as a project manager. Trying to help humanity has been like a hobby for me,” he said.

His outfit, Mo Funerals provides a memorable experience for the bereaved, within and outside Nigeria, to reflect the celebration of their lifestyle even in death via phone or face to face.

To his credit, he has worked as a senior project manager at a multinational organization such as Ericsson, Vodafone and MOD (Ministry of Defense, UK) where he was the focal point for all the bereaved fallen officers. This engagement propelled his insight on how we deal with the repatriation and sorting out of their funeral with members of their families.

He has also worked across the pacific island and EMEA across dynamic organisations where his skills and potentials have been further developed into contributing significantly to my current role.

