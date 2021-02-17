HappeningNow: Governors meet in Aso Rock over insecurity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

THE thirty- State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF are to meet this night at the State House Conference Center, in Abuja.

The meeting is holding today at 8pm. According to the Head, Media and Public Affairs of NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the meeting which will be the first physical meeting since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country last year February, has only one item on the agenda, security.

Recall that some members of the NGF, including Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and Abubakar Sanni of Niger, visited Shasha Market in Ibadan to assess the destruction at the scene of the clash between Yoruba and Hausa communities.

At the end of tonight’s meeting, the Chairman of the Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi will address the media.

