Happening now: Police in show-of-force at Lekki toll gate ahead of proposed protest

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Police Command has deployed armed teams of operatives along the Lekki corridor ahead of Saturday’s End SARS protest at the toll gate.

The Rapid Response Squad, RRS of the state Police Command confirmed the detachment.

“Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Yinka Egbeyemi is presently leading a team of police officers on a show of force to Lekki Toll Gate (Admiralty Plaza) Obalende, Ikoyi, Jakande Roundabout, and other areas in Eti Osa,” RRS tweeted Friday night.

The Police department said this was “part of efforts to deter crime as well as boost the morale of his officers in the areas”.

The call for Saturday’s protest commenced after the nine-member of the Lagos Panel of Inquiry approved the reopening of the toll plaza.

The chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi and four others ruled in favour of another application by the Lekki Concession Company, LCC.

