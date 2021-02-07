Gwoza: Zulum shares N80m, food to 16,000 female returnees

Kindly Share This Story:

…orders rebuilding of 33 teachers’ houses

… Extends thuggery ban to statewide

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday supervised the distribution of N80m and food supplies to 16,000 female returnees in the township of Gwoza as part of activities in the second day of his humanitarian visit to towns and villages in Gwoza local government area of southern Borno.

The Governor who arrived Gwoza on Friday, had on Saturday, supervised the distribution of N150m to small and medium scale traders as well as food to 27,000 mostly male family members who returned after fleeing from Boko Haram occupation.

In Sunday’s resumed activities, 16,000 women were each given N5,000 cash to compliment variety of food items given each of them.

The intervention is part of continued support to vulnerable residents of communities whose means of livelihood is affected by activities of Boko Haram.

Gwoza came under Boko Haram’s occupation between 2014 and 2015 with videos showing the insurgents deadly leader, Abubakar Shekau using Gwoza town as the sect’s spiritual and territorial headquarters. The military liberated the town in later part of 2015.

The insurgents had during their stay destroyed hundreds of private homes and public facilities particularly schools given the sect’s ideological opposition to western education.

As part of sustained responses to restoring education in all LGAs, Zulum used his visit to Gwoza to interact with teachers of a Government Secondary School, and a Government Day Secondary School, both in Gwoza town.

Arising from his findings, the Governor ordered complete rebuilding and remodeling of personal houses belonging to 33 teachers which were destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents during their occupation in 2014.

Aside rebuilding teachers homes, Zulum also ordered the recruitment of six additional teachers, to be equally distributed to the two schools he interacted with based on their needs.

Extends political thuggery ban to statewide

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday in Gwoza, announced the extension of his ban on political thuggery to all of Borno’s 27 local government areas.

The Governor had earlier in July 2019 ordered the ban of thuggery in Maiduguri and subsequently in Biu local government area in January 2021. The latest ban which came on Saturday, was in Gwoza town where the Governor spent two nights.

