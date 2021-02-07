Breaking News
Gunmen kill Mobile Policeman,disappear with rifle

Gunmen kill Oyo Commissioner’s brother, another beheaded at Bakatare in Oyo

as cultists kill one leaves behind battle axe

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Gunmen have shot dead a Mobile  Policeman around NPA area of Warri south local government area and disapeared with his riffle. 

Image maker  of the Delta State Police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the sad incident which occured weekend, adding that efforts were on to arrest those behind the killing.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen got close to the Mobile Policeman who was on the road side and opened fire at him.

They went straight for his rifle when he slumped and sped off in a waiting vehicle. 

The sad incident caused panic in the area as eyewitness scampered for safety at the sound of the gunshots

Cultists kill one,leaves behind battle axe 

Meantime suspected cultists  also struck on Saturday around Akara junction,Iyara area of the local government, killing a youth.

The assailants allegedly left behind a battle axe after the killing.

The state Police Image maker, DSP Onovwakpoyeya also confirmed the Killing.

Vanguard gathered that there had been clash between rival cult groups in the area for over a month.

